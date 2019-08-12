BHP Group (BHP) and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Comparison side by side

Both BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group 54 2.89 N/A 3.32 16.56 Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 18 0.99 N/A 3.77 4.65

Demonstrates BHP Group and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BHP Group. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. BHP Group’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 has BHP Group and Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 28.9% 15.6%

Volatility and Risk

BHP Group’s 0.86 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s beta is 0.98 which is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BHP Group’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. BHP Group is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BHP Group and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.7% and 26.5%. About 5.4% of BHP Group’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 28.2% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BHP Group -2.5% -6.01% 5.8% 8.28% 11.67% 18.63% Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.81% 3.06% -8.22% -10.33% -10.56% 1.1%

For the past year BHP Group was more bullish than Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

Summary

BHP Group beats Alliance Resource Partners L.P. on 7 of the 10 factors.

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and Trinidad and Tobago. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and thermal coal. The company was formerly known as BHP Limited and changed its name to BHP Billiton Limited in July 2001. BHP Billiton Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP Billiton Limited is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.