BHP Group (BBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

Both BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) and PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group 47 2.35 N/A 3.50 13.64 PolyMet Mining Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see BHP Group and PolyMet Mining Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BHP Group and PolyMet Mining Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% PolyMet Mining Corp. 0.00% -7% -2.8%

Risk & Volatility

BHP Group’s 0.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a 0.97 beta and it is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.6% of BHP Group shares and 7.4% of PolyMet Mining Corp. shares. About 0.2% of BHP Group’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22% of PolyMet Mining Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BHP Group -2.41% -7.08% 3.2% 7.43% 10.27% 19.58% PolyMet Mining Corp. -3.77% -21.15% -29.64% -50% -53.18% -53.76%

For the past year BHP Group has 19.58% stronger performance while PolyMet Mining Corp. has -53.76% weaker performance.

Summary

BHP Group beats on 8 of the 8 factors PolyMet Mining Corp.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.