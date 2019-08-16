BHP Group (BBL) Reaches $42.61 After 7.00% Down Move; Pro-dex (PDEX) Shorts Up By 385.37%

Pro-dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) had an increase of 385.37% in short interest. PDEX’s SI was 19,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 385.37% from 4,100 shares previously. With 28,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Pro-dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX)’s short sellers to cover PDEX’s short positions. The SI to Pro-dex Inc’s float is 0.65%. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 500 shares traded. Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) has risen 124.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 124.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PDEX News: 19/04/2018 DJ Pro-Dex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDEX); 10/05/2018 – PRO-DEX INC QTRLY NET SALES DOWN 17 PCT TO $5.5 MLN; QTRLY SHR $0.11

The stock of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 537,087 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 23/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA, HAS SOLD AHTS NOR CHIEF (BUILT 2008, 10.800 BHP); 25/04/2018 – EMR IS SAID TO WEIGH POTENTIAL BID FOR BHP’S CERRO: AUSTRALIAN; 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – MINETEC AWARDED CONTRACT WITH BHP-CDA.AX; 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO OPERATE BLOCK WITH SPAIN’S CEPSA, AND ONE OF TWO BLOCKS WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL – EXPLORATION CHIEF; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Port Hedland iron ore exports to China fall 10 pct in Feb; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Petroleum Output 45M BoE, Down 12% On-year; 18/04/2018 – VERIS LTD VRS.AX – ENTERS INTO 3-YEAR SERVICES CONTRACT WITH BHP; 12/03/2018 – Woodside, BHP Sign Deal on Scarborough Gas Project; 15/05/2018 – BHP Can Keep Capex Below US$8 Billion Over Coming Years–CEO; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton FY Met, Energy Coal Guidance UnchangedThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $107.24B company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $39.63 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BBL worth $7.51 billion less.

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and makes powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. The company has market cap of $58.35 million. It also makes plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. It has a 18.21 P/E ratio. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 2.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold Pro-Dex, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 452,540 shares or 15.04% more from 393,367 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway reported 45,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Llc holds 0.01% or 6,608 shares. Eam Investors Lc has 58,204 shares. 44,872 were accumulated by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Wells Fargo Mn reported 3,274 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management has invested 0.05% in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability invested in 0% or 47,300 shares. Dimensional Fund L P has invested 0% in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX). Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 4,638 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 15,766 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 17 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Acadian Asset Management Ltd reported 0% in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX). Vanguard Gru Inc holds 67,604 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX). Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX).

