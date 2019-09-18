BHP Group (BBL) and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Comparing side by side

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BHP Group
|47
|2.52
|N/A
|3.50
|13.64
|United States Antimony Corporation
|1
|4.40
|N/A
|0.01
|80.56
In table 1 we can see BHP Group and United States Antimony Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United States Antimony Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BHP Group. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. BHP Group is presently more affordable than United States Antimony Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BHP Group
|0.00%
|4.6%
|2.3%
|United States Antimony Corporation
|0.00%
|5.5%
|3.4%
Volatility & Risk
BHP Group’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.93 beta. United States Antimony Corporation’s 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.45 beta.
Liquidity
BHP Group has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, United States Antimony Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. BHP Group’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United States Antimony Corporation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
BHP Group and United States Antimony Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.6% and 14.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of BHP Group’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.1% of United States Antimony Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BHP Group
|-2.41%
|-7.08%
|3.2%
|7.43%
|10.27%
|19.58%
|United States Antimony Corporation
|17.12%
|28.93%
|33.57%
|9.85%
|30.65%
|25%
For the past year BHP Group’s stock price has smaller growth than United States Antimony Corporation.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors United States Antimony Corporation beats BHP Group.
