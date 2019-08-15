BHP Group (BBL) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group 47 2.44 N/A 3.50 13.64 Pretium Resources Inc. 9 5.38 N/A 0.26 41.85

Table 1 demonstrates BHP Group and Pretium Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pretium Resources Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BHP Group. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. BHP Group’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Pretium Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BHP Group and Pretium Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 0 0 0 0.00 Pretium Resources Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Pretium Resources Inc. has an average target price of $16.5, with potential upside of 30.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.6% of BHP Group shares and 71.24% of Pretium Resources Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of BHP Group shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.93% of Pretium Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BHP Group -2.41% -7.08% 3.2% 7.43% 10.27% 19.58% Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28%

For the past year BHP Group’s stock price has smaller growth than Pretium Resources Inc.

Summary

BHP Group beats Pretium Resources Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.