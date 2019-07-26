BHP Group (BBL) and Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Contrasting side by side

Since BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) and Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group 47 2.78 N/A 3.50 12.90 Compass Minerals International Inc. 53 1.31 N/A 2.07 26.29

Table 1 demonstrates BHP Group and Compass Minerals International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Compass Minerals International Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BHP Group. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. BHP Group’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Compass Minerals International Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has BHP Group and Compass Minerals International Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group 0.00% 4.6% 2.3% Compass Minerals International Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 2.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.88 beta indicates that BHP Group is 12.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Compass Minerals International Inc.’s 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

BHP Group’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Compass Minerals International Inc. are 2.2 and 1.4 respectively. BHP Group therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Compass Minerals International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BHP Group and Compass Minerals International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 0 1 0 2.00 Compass Minerals International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.2% of BHP Group shares and 97.2% of Compass Minerals International Inc. shares. About 0.2% of BHP Group’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Compass Minerals International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BHP Group -1.48% -9.17% -0.66% 14.34% 1.75% 13.17% Compass Minerals International Inc. 2.21% -5.28% 1.74% 5.23% -20.78% 30.73%

For the past year BHP Group was less bullish than Compass Minerals International Inc.

Summary

Compass Minerals International Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors BHP Group.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for highway, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as provides records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf greens; and organic products for various applications under the Protassium+ brand, as well as micronutrient products for commodity row crops under the Wolf Trax brand. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use, as well as value-added services. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in November 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.