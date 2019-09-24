BHP Group (BBL) and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Comparing side by side

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BHP Group
|47
|2.41
|N/A
|3.50
|13.64
|Alliance Resource Partners L.P.
|18
|0.98
|N/A
|3.77
|4.65
Demonstrates BHP Group and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BHP Group. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BHP Group’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Alliance Resource Partners L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BHP Group
|0.00%
|4.6%
|2.3%
|Alliance Resource Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|28.9%
|15.6%
Volatility and Risk
A 0.93 beta indicates that BHP Group is 7.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s 0.98 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BHP Group are 2.5 and 2.2. Competitively, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has 0.9 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. BHP Group’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alliance Resource Partners L.P.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered BHP Group and Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BHP Group
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Alliance Resource Partners L.P.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the average target price of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is $22, which is potential 38.89% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BHP Group and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 4.6% and 26.5% respectively. 0.2% are BHP Group’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has 28.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BHP Group
|-2.41%
|-7.08%
|3.2%
|7.43%
|10.27%
|19.58%
|Alliance Resource Partners L.P.
|0.81%
|3.06%
|-8.22%
|-10.33%
|-10.56%
|1.1%
For the past year BHP Group was more bullish than Alliance Resource Partners L.P.
Summary
BHP Group beats on 7 of the 11 factors Alliance Resource Partners L.P.
