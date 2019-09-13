Bhp Billiton LTD Adr (BHP) Share Price Rose While Headinvest Lowered Holding; Thompson Investment Management Upped Its Stake in Cvs Health Com (CVS) as Market Value Declined

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (BHP) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 10,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 8,996 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $523,000, down from 19,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 1.50 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexican offshore Trion project partners weigh floating oil facility; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q WA IRON ORE OUTPUT (100%) 67M TONS VS EST. 69M TONS; 18/04/2018 – BHP CEO Says Shale Sale Progressing to Plan; Bids Expected by June; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q COPPER OUTPUT 457K TONS; 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS CONTRACT W/ BHP ON CEMENT SUPPLY; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1739.75P FROM 1610.37P; 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES CHINA’S STEEL INDUSTRY REMAINING PROFITABLE; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Says Will Keep US Chamber of Commerce Membership

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 10,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 113,244 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17M, up from 102,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 8.65M shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $512.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,432 shares to 89,794 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,420 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS).