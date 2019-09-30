Bhp Billiton LTD Adr (BHP) Holding Has Increased by Main Street Research Llc; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Increased Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Position by $1.00 Million

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 66,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.57 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $565.29M market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 555,104 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – Verition Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Renewable Energy; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.)

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (BHP) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 6,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 314,337 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.27M, up from 307,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 1.51 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q WA IRON ORE OUTPUT (100%) 67M TONS VS EST. 69M TONS; 12/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. states slow Trump offshore oil drilling expansion plan; 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – BHP SEES FY18 WAIO IRON ORE OUTPUT AT 272M-274M TONS; 20/03/2018 – CHINA BELT,ROAD POLICY MAY LEAD TO $1.3T IN STEEL DEMAND: BHP; 05/03/2018 – BHP Expects to Conclude Chile Mine Sale in Coming Weeks, Months; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO SAYS MID-TERM OUTLOOK FOR OIL PRICES IS POSITIVE; 20/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1600P FROM 1550P; RATING HOLD; 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – UNIT MINETEC ENTERS INTO CONTRACT TO SUPPLY FLEET MANAGEMENT SYSTEM FOR BHP’S OLYMPIC DAM MINE; 18/04/2018 – BHP EXIT PROCESS ONSHORE US PROGRESSING, DEAL SEEN IN 1H FY19

