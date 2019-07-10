Bhp Billiton Limited (BHP) Holder Fairfield Bush & Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $367,200 as Shares Declined; Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding Lifted by Banbury Partners Llc

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Limited (BHP) by 33.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,457 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736,000, down from 20,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $57.5. About 1.17 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP Cuts Annual Iron Ore Output Guidance on Car Dumper Issues; 26/03/2018 – HOCHTIEF AG HOTG.DE SAYS CIMIC GROUP’S THIESS HAS SECURED A A$185 MLN CONTRACT FROM BHP TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL MINING SERVICES AT MOUNT ARTHUR COAL OPERATION IN HUNTER VALLEY, AUSTRALIA; 14/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 26/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD BHP.AX – IT HAS INTRODUCED A DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN; 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON -EXIT PROCESS FOR ONSHORE US IS PROGRESSING TO PLAN, BIDS EXPECTED BY JUNE 2018 & TRANSACTIONS POTENTIALLY TO BE ANNOUNCED IN H1 2019; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Project Pipeline has ‘Unrisked’ Value Over US$15B; Avge Returns of 17%; 06/05/2018 – BHP SEES STEEL MARGINS AT ABOUT TWO-THIRDS OF 2017 LEVELS; 05/03/2018 MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79M, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $340.82. About 152,318 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Net $140M; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 213,681 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $17.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 118,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Inc reported 62,411 shares stake. Camarda Fincl Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 3 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 52,800 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 0.26% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 17,343 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 56,300 shares. Cibc Ww Incorporated holds 2,558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd owns 1,396 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,354 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Com holds 25,639 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,904 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Greenwood Cap Associate Lc reported 0.1% stake. Newbrook Advisors LP owns 473,982 shares for 10.47% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.03% or 240,270 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 1,546 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 76 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. $2.32 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares were sold by Scadina Mark R. Wehmann James M had sold 5,001 shares worth $1.15M on Tuesday, February 5. $1.91M worth of stock was sold by Wells Stuart on Tuesday, January 22. Leonard Michael S sold $470,767 worth of stock.