BGC Partners (BGCP) to pay $0.14 on Aug 28, 2019; Windacre Partnership Has Trimmed Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position By $86.88 Million

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) stake by 31.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 804,400 shares as Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)’s stock rose 20.99%. The Windacre Partnership Llc holds 1.72 million shares with $186.45M value, down from 2.52 million last quarter. Nexstar Media Group Inc now has $4.68B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.55. About 308,331 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising

BGC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 28, 2019. (NASDAQ:BGCP) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. BGC Partners Inc’s current price of $5.48 translates into 2.55% yield. BGC Partners Inc’s dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 2.16 million shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 03/05/2018 – BGCP SEES 2Q REV. $1.90B TO $2.05B, EST. $921.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY POST-TAX ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32; 05/04/2018 – BGC Partners’ First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – FUNDED PURCHASE USING PROCEEDS FROM CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at ‘BBB-‘/’F3’; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 05/04/2018 – Newmark Group’s First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SEES 2Q CONSOLIDATED REV $890M-$940M, EST. $921.5M; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 19 CO ENTERED UNSECURED SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a brokerage firm servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. It operates in two divisions, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It has a 10.62 P/E ratio. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold BGC Partners, Inc. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 120,976 shares. 100 were reported by Cwm Lc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Raymond James Tru Na has 74,963 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thomasville Bancorp invested 0.02% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Yorktown Mgmt & Research Co Incorporated accumulated 473,800 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Blackrock Inc stated it has 12.62M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap holds 0.01% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) or 40,488 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 210,030 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners owns 12,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 522,829 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company reported 1.91 million shares. Moreover, Moors Cabot Incorporated has 0.01% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 1,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61M for 18.40 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.