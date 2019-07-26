BGC Partners (BGCP) to pay $0.14 on Aug 28, 2019; Michaels Stores (MIK) Has 1.53 Sentiment

BGC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 28, 2019. (NASDAQ:BGCP) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. BGC Partners Inc’s current price of $5.32 translates into 2.63% yield. BGC Partners Inc’s dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 8.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $5.32. About 3.93 million shares traded or 85.54% up from the average. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 37.05% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 31C (2 EST.); 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED PREVIOUSLY EXISTING BGC CREDIT AGREEMENT OF $150 MLN BETWEEN PARTIES; 07/03/2018 – BGC RAISES CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK & NEWMARK REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK; 05/04/2018 – BGC Partners’ First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Medadyn Partners With BGC International Holdings For Billions In Verifiable Gold To Back Cryptocurrency Transactions; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BGC PARTNERS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.19; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 19 CO ENTERED UNSECURED SENIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Assigned Stable Rating Outlooks to Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners

Michaels Stores Inc (MIK) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 138 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 90 decreased and sold their positions in Michaels Stores Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 178.47 million shares, down from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Michaels Stores Inc in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 60 Increased: 88 New Position: 50.

Bain Capital Investors Llc holds 23.02% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. for 52.80 million shares. Highfields Capital Management Lp owns 3.29 million shares or 5.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tyvor Capital Llc has 3.12% invested in the company for 1.16 million shares. The California-based Bernzott Capital Advisors has invested 2.81% in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.85 million shares.

Analysts await The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MIK’s profit will be $21.28 million for 13.18 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Michaels Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.84% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.91% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.38. About 1.28M shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) has declined 41.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.19 TO $2.32; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. 4Q Net $203M; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 38C, EST. 47C; 04/04/2018 – Martha Stewart Collection To Expand At Michaels Stores — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. to Close 94 Full-Size Aaron Brothers Stores, Reposition Aaron Brothers as a ‘Store-Within-a-Store’; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees After-tax Cost of Implementing Aaron Changes of $37 Million to $42 Million; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Pottery Wheel Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection for DIY Entertaining Enthusiasts

The Michaels Companies, Inc. owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores in North America. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 33,000 stock-keeping units in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,900 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing. It has a 3.7 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Pat CatanÂ’s stores that provide approximately 53,000 SKUs, including an assortment of kids craft items, fine art supplies, yarn, floral supplies, scrapbooking materials, home decor, bakeware, and wedding related merchandise.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.