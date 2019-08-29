Bgc Partners (BGCP) Shareholder Gratia Capital Decreased Position; Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Stake Lifted by Cipher Capital Lp

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 660,524 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q EPS 19c; 29/05/2018 – NEWMARK GROUP – CO’S ACQUISITION OF RKF IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ BGC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGCP); 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BGC PARTNERS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC QUARTERLY REVENUES $956.6 MLN VS $783.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at ‘BBB-‘/’F3’; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC SAYS ANTICIPATES SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF BETWEEN $890 MILLION AND $940 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – BGC PURCHASED ABOUT 16.6M UNITS OF NEWMARK FOR $242.0M; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK GROUP TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575; 27/03/2018 – BGC Partners Updates Its Outlook For The First Quarter Of 2018

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 228.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 34,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 49,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 15,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 124,367 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment of Diana Ingram to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s (NYSE:REXR) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jefferies gets bullish on real estate – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rexford Industrial acquires Los Angeles property in UPREIT deal – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold REXR shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.26 million shares or 6.86% more from 92.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 5,376 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). State Street owns 3.85M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Prudential Financial reported 1.32 million shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 43,033 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 73,200 shares. Fmr invested in 3.18 million shares. Texas-based Moody Financial Bank Division has invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Comerica Bancshares holds 0.02% or 53,906 shares. Strs Ohio reported 145,141 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Pnc Services Group Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 113,529 shares or 0% of the stock. American owns 0.01% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 58,863 shares.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 33,061 shares to 4,219 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 19,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,719 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.80M for 8.45 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Co Il holds 0% or 25,738 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Regions Corp has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc owns 1.63M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) or 36,329 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,511 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 378,366 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gratia Cap Ltd stated it has 176,815 shares or 3.61% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 130,490 shares stake. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% or 10,209 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.17% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Parametric Portfolio Associates accumulated 1.88 million shares. Whittier Company Of Nevada has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 820 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Optimum Invest has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).