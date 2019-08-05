Bgc Partners (BGCP) Shareholder Gratia Capital Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Increased Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Holding by $3.07 Million

Gratia Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The hedge fund held 176,815 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 85,267 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC SAYS ANTICIPATES SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF BETWEEN $890 MILLION AND $940 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – BGC Partners Updates Its Outlook For The First Quarter Of 2018; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 23/03/2018 – BGC REPLACED $150M CREDIT PACT WITH $250M UNSECURED PACT; 28/03/2018 – Newmark to Webcast Analyst Day Scheduled for Thursday, May 17, 2018; 05/04/2018 – BGC Partners’ First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Thursday, May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – BGCP SEES 2Q REV. $1.90B TO $2.05B, EST. $921.5M (2 EST.); 09/03/2018 – BGC Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BGC PARTNERS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – BGC Partners and Newmark to Repay Remaining Balance of $575M Unsecured Senior Term Loan

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 109,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.34 million, up from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 107,773 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Names Ana Dominguez as President of Campbell Fresh; 23/05/2018 – Campbell Appoints Roberto Leopardi President, Campbell Meals & Beverages; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: EXPECT `DOUBLE DIGIT’ INCREASES ON STEEL, ALUMINUM; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Posts $619M 3Q Impairment Charges Related to Campbell Fresh; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SEES FY 2018 NET SALES +10% TO +11%; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits After Share Slump; McLoughlin Steps In; 23/05/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES ROBERTO LEOPARDI PRESIDENT, CAMPBELL MEALS &; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N SAYS KEITH R. MCLOUGHLIN APPOINTED INTERIM CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town And Country Bancorp And Dba First Bankers owns 0.11% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 5,800 shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.02% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Moneta Gru Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 60,871 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Company holds 26 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Thomasville Bank & Trust owns 19,713 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 11,263 shares. State Street reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Ballentine Prns Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co holds 26,656 shares. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). 5,214 were accumulated by Huntington Retail Bank. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Natixis accumulated 0% or 9,264 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.02% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alamos Gold In by 841,630 shares to 9.86 million shares, valued at $50.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.43M shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 198,490 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 409 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 347,864 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company holds 2.55 million shares. Prudential Fincl reported 552,716 shares. Philadelphia Comm reported 10,800 shares. Regions reported 725 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 204,038 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech holds 0% or 122,520 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca accumulated 432,550 shares or 1.95% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Service Group has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Zebra Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0.16% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada owns 820 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 1,450 shares.

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.95M for 8.57 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

