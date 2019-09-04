Bgc Partners (BGCP) Holder Yorktown Management & Research Co Increased Holding; Sysco (SYY) Stake Upped by Scott & Selber Inc

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $74.69. About 201,356 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc. (BGCP) by 18.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 73,800 shares as the company's stock rose 1.85% . The institutional investor held 473,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 81,281 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust Unit Ser 1 (SPY) by 1,550 shares to 2,250 shares, valued at $636,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

