BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)

We will be contrasting the differences between BG Staffing Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Staffing Inc. 20 0.65 N/A 1.74 9.54 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. 2 0.04 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BG Staffing Inc. and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BG Staffing Inc. and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Staffing Inc. 0.00% 27.7% 16.9% Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. 0.00% 697.6% -6.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.89 shows that BG Staffing Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BG Staffing Inc. Its rival Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. BG Staffing Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.4% of BG Staffing Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.4% of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 12.78% of BG Staffing Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5% of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BG Staffing Inc. -10.69% -9.33% -27.9% -32.11% -37.26% -19.52% Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. -1.84% -1.74% -11.6% -29.2% -33.33% 4.58%

For the past year BG Staffing Inc. has -19.52% weaker performance while Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. has 4.58% stronger performance.

Summary

BG Staffing Inc. beats Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

BG Staffing, Inc. provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the multifamily housing industry. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary workers with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other information technology (IT) staffing skills for IT customer projects, as well as offers finance, accounting, and related support personnel. The Commercial segment offers temporary workers for various skilled and unskilled positions primarily to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center customers. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology (IT), engineering, administration, and light industrial disciplines. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services in fields of risk management, financial, internal audit, and IT solutions; temporary, contract, and permanent qualified professionals to various banking, financial, and commercial clients; and IT staffing support to companies in the governmental, commercial, and educational sectors, as well as professionals to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The company was formerly known as Golden Fork Corporation and changed its name to Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. in April 2012. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.