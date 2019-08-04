BG Staffing Inc. (BGSF) and Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between BG Staffing Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) and Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Staffing & Outsourcing Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Staffing Inc. 22 0.60 N/A 1.74 9.54 Kelly Services Inc. 24 0.20 N/A 0.39 71.91

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BG Staffing Inc. and Kelly Services Inc. Kelly Services Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BG Staffing Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. BG Staffing Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Kelly Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Staffing Inc. 0.00% 27.7% 16.9% Kelly Services Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.89 beta means BG Staffing Inc.’s volatility is 11.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Kelly Services Inc. has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BG Staffing Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kelly Services Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. BG Staffing Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Kelly Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown BG Staffing Inc. and Kelly Services Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Staffing Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kelly Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kelly Services Inc.’s consensus target price is $32, while its potential upside is 15.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BG Staffing Inc. and Kelly Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.4% and 80.4%. BG Staffing Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.78%. Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of Kelly Services Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BG Staffing Inc. -10.69% -9.33% -27.9% -32.11% -37.26% -19.52% Kelly Services Inc. -0.36% 5.62% 22.38% 24.19% 17.13% 35.89%

For the past year BG Staffing Inc. had bearish trend while Kelly Services Inc. had bullish trend.

BG Staffing, Inc. provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the multifamily housing industry. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary workers with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other information technology (IT) staffing skills for IT customer projects, as well as offers finance, accounting, and related support personnel. The Commercial segment offers temporary workers for various skilled and unskilled positions primarily to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center customers. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Americas Commercial; Americas Professional and Technical; Europe, Middle East and Africa Commercial; Europe, Middle East and Africa Professional and Technical; Asia Pacific Commercial; Asia Pacific Professional and Technical; and Outsourcing and Consulting Group. It offers trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles; staff for contact centers, technical support hotlines, and telemarketing units; instructional and non-instructional employees for schools; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial maintenance; and temporary-to-hire services, as well as direct-hire placement and vendor on-site management services. The company also provides scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals and information technology specialists across various disciplines; creative services, including placing creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions; financial professionals; healthcare specialists and professionals; and legal professionals. In addition, it offers staffing services for catering and hospitality; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals for trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides integrated talent management solutions, including contingent workforce outsourcing, business process outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, independent contractor, payroll process outsourcing, and career transition and executive coaching and development solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.