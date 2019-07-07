BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF) Analysts See $0.30 EPS; SEKISUI CHEM CO ORDINARY SHARES (SKSUF) Shorts Up By 18.35%

Analysts expect BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) to report $0.30 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 44.44% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. BGSF’s profit would be $3.07M giving it 15.49 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, BG Staffing, Inc.’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 28,127 shares traded. BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) has declined 1.11% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BGSF News: 10/05/2018 – BG Staffing Raises Dividend to 30c Vs. 25c; 08/03/2018 – BG Staffing 4Q Adj EPS 27c; 30/05/2018 – BG Staffing Raised About $23.3 Million in Proceeds; 08/03/2018 – BG Staffing 4Q Loss/Shr 10c; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates, Inc. Exits Position in BG Staffing; 23/04/2018 – DJ BG Staffing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGSF); 08/03/2018 BG Staffing 4Q Rev $75.7M; 24/05/2018 – BG Staffing, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/05/2018 – BG Staffing Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option; 30/04/2018 – BG Staffing 1Q EPS 27c

SEKISUI CHEM CO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SKSUF) had an increase of 18.35% in short interest. SKSUF’s SI was 636,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 18.35% from 537,800 shares previously. It closed at $16.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

BG Staffing, Inc. provides temporary staffing services in the United States. The company has market cap of $190.17 million. It operates in three divisions: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. It has a 10.71 P/E ratio. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the multifamily housing industry.

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. engages in housing, urban infrastructure and environmental products , and high performance plastics (HPP) businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The Company’s Housing division offers steel frame modular housing, wooden frame modular housing, and building lots. It currently has negative earnings. This division is also involved in the refurbishing, circulation of secondhand housing, and apartment leasing and management businesses; and provision of elderly housing with supportive services, and interior/exterior decoration services.