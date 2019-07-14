BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF) Analysts See $0.30 EPS; CANCOM AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (CCCMF) Sellers Increased By 11.68% Their Shorts

CANCOM AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) had an increase of 11.68% in short interest. CCCMF’s SI was 479,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.68% from 429,700 shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 240 days are for CANCOM AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:CCCMF)’s short sellers to cover CCCMF’s short positions. It closed at $48.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) to report $0.30 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 44.44% from last quarter's $0.54 EPS. BGSF's profit would be $3.07M giving it 15.88 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, BG Staffing, Inc.'s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 34,918 shares traded. BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) has declined 1.11% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.54% the S&P500.

CANCOM SE provides information technology infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

BG Staffing, Inc. provides temporary staffing services in the United States. The company has market cap of $194.88 million. It operates in three divisions: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. It has a 10.97 P/E ratio. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the multifamily housing industry.

