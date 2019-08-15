B&G Foods Inc. (BGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) and TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Processed & Packaged Goods. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&G Foods Inc. 23 0.73 N/A 2.51 7.30 TreeHouse Foods Inc. 58 0.51 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights B&G Foods Inc. and TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows B&G Foods Inc. and TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&G Foods Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 5.2% TreeHouse Foods Inc. 0.00% -2.5% -1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.47 beta means B&G Foods Inc.’s volatility is 53.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s 0.75 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of B&G Foods Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. B&G Foods Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TreeHouse Foods Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown B&G Foods Inc. and TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B&G Foods Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 TreeHouse Foods Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

B&G Foods Inc.’s upside potential is 34.19% at a $25 average price target. On the other hand, TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s potential upside is 32.74% and its average price target is $67.67. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, B&G Foods Inc. is looking more favorable than TreeHouse Foods Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of B&G Foods Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B&G Foods Inc. 0.88% -11.26% -28.4% -28.98% -42.52% -36.77% TreeHouse Foods Inc. 1.21% 9.42% -11.14% 3.51% 24.43% 17.02%

For the past year B&G Foods Inc. has -36.77% weaker performance while TreeHouse Foods Inc. has 17.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors B&G Foods Inc. beats TreeHouse Foods Inc.

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters, and other specialty products. The company markets its products under various brands, including AcÂ’cent, B&G, B&M, BakerÂ’s Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, CaryÂ’s, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, EmerilÂ’s, GrandmaÂ’s Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonaldÂ’s, Mama MaryÂ’s, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs. Dash, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Original Tings, Ortega, PirateÂ’s Booty, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Sa-sÃ³n, Sclafani, Smart Puffs, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, ToneÂ’s, TrappeyÂ’s, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, Weber, and WrightÂ’s. It also sells and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. The company offers its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, food service outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and Canada. The company operates through North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export segments. It sells branded and private label products, including non-dairy powdered creamers; sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups, broths, and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; pickles and related products; Mexican and other sauces; jams and pie fillings; aseptic products; liquid non-dairy creamer; powdered drinks; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot cereals; baking and mix powders; macaroni and cheese; skillet dinners; snack nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit, and other wholesome snacks; nuts; and other products. The company sells its pickles under the FarmanÂ’s, Nalley, Peter Piper, and SteinfeldÂ’s brand names; sauces and syrups under the BennettÂ’s, Hoffman House, RoddenberyÂ’s Northwoods, and San Antonio names; non-dairy powdered creamer under the Cremora name; non-dairy refrigerated liquid creamer under the Mocha Mix name; single serve hot beverages under the Caza Trail and Grove Square names; snack nuts and trail mixes under the AnnÂ’s House of Nuts and Amport names; other refrigerated products under the Second Nature name; jams and other sauces under the E.D. Smith and Habitant names; oatmeal under the McCannÂ’s name; refrigerated dressings and sauces under the Naturally Fresh name; mayonnaise, dressings, and sauces under the Cains and Olde Cape Cod names; and cleaning cloths under the Knox gelatin and J-Cloth names, as well as other products under the Schwartz and Saucemaker names. It sells its products through various distribution channels comprising grocery retailers and foodservice distributors, as well as food manufacturers and repackagers of foodservice products. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.