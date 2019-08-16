B&G Foods Inc. (BGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

We will be comparing the differences between B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) and Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&G Foods Inc. 23 0.75 N/A 2.51 7.30 Hostess Brands Inc. 13 2.00 N/A 0.59 23.97

In table 1 we can see B&G Foods Inc. and Hostess Brands Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hostess Brands Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than B&G Foods Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. B&G Foods Inc. is presently more affordable than Hostess Brands Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&G Foods Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 5.2% Hostess Brands Inc. 0.00% 5% 2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.47 shows that B&G Foods Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Hostess Brands Inc.’s 0.49 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

B&G Foods Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Hostess Brands Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Hostess Brands Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to B&G Foods Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for B&G Foods Inc. and Hostess Brands Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B&G Foods Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Hostess Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

B&G Foods Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 31.03%. On the other hand, Hostess Brands Inc.’s potential downside is -5.25% and its consensus price target is $13. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that B&G Foods Inc. seems more appealing than Hostess Brands Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

B&G Foods Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Hostess Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B&G Foods Inc. 0.88% -11.26% -28.4% -28.98% -42.52% -36.77% Hostess Brands Inc. -1.94% -2.82% 6.57% 24.08% 0.64% 29.07%

For the past year B&G Foods Inc. had bearish trend while Hostess Brands Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

B&G Foods Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Hostess Brands Inc.

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters, and other specialty products. The company markets its products under various brands, including AcÂ’cent, B&G, B&M, BakerÂ’s Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, CaryÂ’s, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, EmerilÂ’s, GrandmaÂ’s Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonaldÂ’s, Mama MaryÂ’s, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs. Dash, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Original Tings, Ortega, PirateÂ’s Booty, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Sa-sÃ³n, Sclafani, Smart Puffs, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, ToneÂ’s, TrappeyÂ’s, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, Weber, and WrightÂ’s. It also sells and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. The company offers its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, food service outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Hostess Brands, Inc., a packaged food company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and Other. Its principal product lines include Twinkies, Zingers, Donettes, coffee cakes, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, Ding Dongs, honey buns, fruit pies, Sno Balls, mini muffins, Chocodiles, Ho Hos, brownies, Suzy Qs, bread and buns, danishes, jumbo muffins, iced cookies, eclairs, and madeleines. The company was formerly known as Gores Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Hostess Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Hostess Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.