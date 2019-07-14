B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Reaches $20.08 52 Week Low; CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD ORD ORDINARY (CPCAF) SI Decreased By 27.71%

The stock of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) hit a new 52-week low and has $18.67 target or 7.00% below today’s $20.08 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.31B company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $18.67 price target is reached, the company will be worth $91.84M less. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 656,333 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 15.74% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – BG Capital Providing Growth to Port Richmond with Commonwealth Campus; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q EPS 31c; 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 22/05/2018 – B&G FOODS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 47.5C/SHR FROM 46.5C/SHR; 15/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend By 2.2 Percent; 09/03/2018 BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – AGREEMENT ENVISAGES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEW ENTITY, BG SAXO SIM

CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:CPCAF) had a decrease of 27.71% in short interest. CPCAF’s SI was 2.78M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 27.71% from 3.84M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 27757 days are for CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:CPCAF)’s short sellers to cover CPCAF’s short positions. It closed at $1.465 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.86 billion. It operates in two divisions, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. It has a 86.18 P/E ratio. The firm conducts airline activities principally to and from Hong Kong.

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The Company’s products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters, and other specialty products. It has a 7.86 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products under various brands, including AcÂ’cent, B&G, B&M, BakerÂ’s Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, CaryÂ’s, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, EmerilÂ’s, GrandmaÂ’s Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonaldÂ’s, Mama MaryÂ’s, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs.

Among 5 analysts covering B\u0026G Foods (NYSE:BGS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. B\u0026G Foods had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $26 target in Friday, March 1 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of BGS in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $28 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital.

