B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Reaches $19.46 After 4.00% Up Move; Omnova Solutions (OMN) Sentiment Is 1.33

The stock of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.53% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 479,541 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods Backs 2018 Sales $1.72B-$1.755B; 07/05/2018 – Green Giant® Partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to Launch Limited Edition Cans Featuring Patient Artwork; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.05 TO $2.25; 22/05/2018 – B&G FOODS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 47.5C/SHR FROM 46.5C/SHR; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On B&G Foods To Negative, Affirms Rtgs; 10/04/2018 – Government policy, rising costs prompt gas bill hike: BGThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.25B company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $20.24 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BGS worth $49.96M more.

Omnova Solutions Inc (OMN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.38, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 57 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 43 sold and trimmed positions in Omnova Solutions Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 38.57 million shares, down from 39.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Omnova Solutions Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 33 Increased: 42 New Position: 15.

More notable recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Credit Suisse warns on B&G Foods – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “B&G Foods announces financing moves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “B&G Foods: A Double-Digit Yield With An Opportunity For Double-Digit Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “B&G Foods prices $450M term loan B facility – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “B&G Foods backs previous guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The Company’s products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters, and other specialty products. It has a 7.17 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products under various brands, including AcÂ’cent, B&G, B&M, BakerÂ’s Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, CaryÂ’s, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, EmerilÂ’s, GrandmaÂ’s Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonaldÂ’s, Mama MaryÂ’s, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs.

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BGS’s profit will be $34.66M for 9.01 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Oritani Financial Corp., United Financial Bancorp, OMNOVA Solutions, and EMC Insurance Group on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ORIT, GWR, OMN, PVTL – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Did OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s (NYSE:OMN) 15% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of OMNOVA Solutions, Inc. – OMN – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $451.23 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. It has a 78.14 P/E ratio. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in gas and oil drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications.

Analysts await OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. OMN’s profit will be $11.64 million for 9.69 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by OMNOVA Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 157,464 shares traded. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) has risen 8.15% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 28/03/2018 – Omnova: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 05/03/2018 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 8-K 2018-03-05; 17/04/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Net $7.3M; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Volume Growth in Specialties to Continue, but Not at Pace Seen in 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 28/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals