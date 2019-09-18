B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Reaches $19.06 After 6.00% Down Move; United States Cellular (USM) Sentiment Is 0.93

United States Cellular Corp (USM) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 63 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 68 sold and reduced their positions in United States Cellular Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 15.17 million shares, up from 14.20 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding United States Cellular Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 45 Increased: 35 New Position: 28.

The stock of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 1.22 million shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.26 billion. The Company’s wireless services include postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications. It has a 23.19 P/E ratio. The firm also offers roaming services; machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 180,232 shares traded. United States Cellular Corporation (USM) has risen 38.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.37% the S&P500.

Atria Investments Llc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in United States Cellular Corporation for 260,011 shares. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al owns 1.95 million shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. has 0.62% invested in the company for 50,000 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 39,900 shares.

Analysts await United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.41 per share. USM’s profit will be $29.56 million for 27.54 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by United States Cellular Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 5.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BGS’s profit will be $34.68M for 8.82 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.