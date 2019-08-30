B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Reaches $17.30 After 4.00% Down Move; Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Had 6 Bulls

The stock of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.26% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 592,968 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.05 TO $2.25; 15/05/2018 – BG Daily News: Fire at Ford parts supplier idles Bowling Green Metalforming; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods Backs 2018 Sales $1.72B-$1.755B; 09/05/2018 – GAMCO ADDED XL, KS, MSCC, AET, BG IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 13/03/2018 – B&G Foods Elects Robert D. Mills to the Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: BG Andrew J. Juknelis attends at the 54th Memorial Ceremony for Gen. Douglas MacArthur; 15/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bidsThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.13 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $16.61 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BGS worth $45.24M less.

Among 10 analysts covering Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Restaurant Brands Intl has $8500 highest and $68 lowest target. $76.40’s average target is -3.03% below currents $78.79 stock price. Restaurant Brands Intl had 20 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of QSR in report on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of QSR in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of QSR in report on Monday, August 5 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Stephens. See Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) latest ratings:

Restaurant Brands International Inc

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $78.79. About 265,514 shares traded. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) has risen 17.23% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical QSR News: 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands Intl 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 16/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LTD RBD.NZ – DIRECTORS HAVE DECLARED FINAL DIVIDEND OF NZ18.0 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands Intl Total Debt Was $12.3B at March 31; 30/05/2018 – Restaurant Brands Says Store Network Expanded to 309, Up by 11 on Year; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS – EXPECT MOST TIM HORTONS RESTAURANTS IN CANADA TO BE REDESIGNED BY 2021- CEO CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Restaurant Brands Says Australian KFC Same-Store Sales Up 3.7% in 1Q; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SHR $0.59; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – RESTAURANT BRANDS – SAYS EXPECTS TO SPEND C$700 MLN OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS TO REVAMP TIM HORTONS – CEO CONF CALL

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The Company’s products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters, and other specialty products. It has a 6.38 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products under various brands, including AcÂ’cent, B&G, B&M, BakerÂ’s Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, CaryÂ’s, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, EmerilÂ’s, GrandmaÂ’s Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonaldÂ’s, Mama MaryÂ’s, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs.