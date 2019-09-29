B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) EPS Estimated At $0.54; Americas Car-mart (CRMT) Sellers Increased By 0.84% Their Shorts

Americas Car-mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT) had an increase of 0.84% in short interest. CRMT’s SI was 336,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.84% from 334,000 shares previously. With 123,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Americas Car-mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s short sellers to cover CRMT’s short positions. The SI to Americas Car-mart Inc’s float is 5.51%. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.45. About 53,542 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million

Analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report $0.54 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. BGS’s profit would be $34.66 million giving it 8.88 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, B&G Foods, Inc.’s analysts see 42.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.18. About 975,717 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On B&G Foods To Negative, Affirms Rtgs; 21/03/2018 – AXIS BANK CLARIFICATIONS ON BG TO CERTAIN TELECOM COS; 13/03/2018 – B&G FOODS INC – ELECTION OF MILLS INCREASES SIZE OF CO’S BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS, INCLUDING SEVEN INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – BG UMBRELLA FUND IRSH ANNUAL REPORT 31.12.2017; 04/04/2018 – SHELL – BG GREAT BRITAIN REACHED AGREEMENT WITH PALESTINE INVESTMENT FUND TO DIVEST INTEREST, OPERATORSHIP IN GAZA MARINE LICENSE OFFSHORE PALESTINE; 09/03/2018 – BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – BG SAXO SIM IS EXPECTED TO START OPERATING IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 07/05/2018 – Green Giant® Partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to Launch Limited Edition Cans Featuring Patient Artwork; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Raises Dividend to 47.5c Vs. 46.5c; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The Company’s products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters, and other specialty products. It has a 7.07 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products under various brands, including Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, Cary's, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Emeril's, Grandma's Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonald's, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs.

AmericaÂ’s Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $608.93 million. The firm primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. It has a 12.34 P/E ratio. As of April 30, 2017, it operated 140 dealerships in 11 states in the South-Central United States.