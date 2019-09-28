B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) and Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Comparison side by side

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) and Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) compete with each other in the Processed & Packaged Goods sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&G Foods Inc. 19 2.84 63.80M 2.51 7.30 Flowers Foods Inc. 23 4.03 193.10M 0.79 30.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of B&G Foods Inc. and Flowers Foods Inc. Flowers Foods Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to B&G Foods Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. B&G Foods Inc. is currently more affordable than Flowers Foods Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us B&G Foods Inc. and Flowers Foods Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&G Foods Inc. 338,821,030.27% 19.6% 5.2% Flowers Foods Inc. 847,673,397.72% 13.5% 6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.47 shows that B&G Foods Inc. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Flowers Foods Inc.’s 0.41 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of B&G Foods Inc. are 2.1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Flowers Foods Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. B&G Foods Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Flowers Foods Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for B&G Foods Inc. and Flowers Foods Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score B&G Foods Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Flowers Foods Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

B&G Foods Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -11.37% and an $17 average price target. On the other hand, Flowers Foods Inc.’s potential upside is 5.12% and its average price target is $24. The results provided earlier shows that Flowers Foods Inc. appears more favorable than B&G Foods Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

B&G Foods Inc. and Flowers Foods Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67.5%. B&G Foods Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.2% of Flowers Foods Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) B&G Foods Inc. 0.88% -11.26% -28.4% -28.98% -42.52% -36.77% Flowers Foods Inc. 0.08% 1.85% 10.44% 23.63% 16.23% 28.32%

For the past year B&G Foods Inc. had bearish trend while Flowers Foods Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Flowers Foods Inc. beats on 12 of the 15 factors B&G Foods Inc.

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters, and other specialty products. The company markets its products under various brands, including AcÂ’cent, B&G, B&M, BakerÂ’s Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, CaryÂ’s, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, EmerilÂ’s, GrandmaÂ’s Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonaldÂ’s, Mama MaryÂ’s, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs. Dash, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Original Tings, Ortega, PirateÂ’s Booty, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Sa-sÃ³n, Sclafani, Smart Puffs, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, ToneÂ’s, TrappeyÂ’s, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, Weber, and WrightÂ’s. It also sells and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. The company offers its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, food service outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh bakery foods, including fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the NatureÂ’s Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and DaveÂ’s Killer Bread brand names. It operates 39 bakeries, as well as sells its products through a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers. The Warehouse Delivery segment produces snack cakes, breads, and rolls for national retail, foodservice, vending, and co-pack customers through a network of warehouse channels. This segment markets its products under the Mrs. FreshleyÂ’s, Alpine Valley Bread, and European Bakers brand names. Flowers Foods, Inc. also sells products under franchised and licensed trademarks and trade names, such as Sunbeam, Bunny, and Sara Lee. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.