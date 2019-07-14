B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Analysts See $0.35 EPS; Cna Financial Has Cut United Rentals (URI) Stake By $615,600

Analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.89% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. BGS’s profit would be $22.87M giving it 14.34 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, B&G Foods, Inc.’s analysts see -20.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 658,912 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 15.74% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.72 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 16/05/2018 – BG BLUE SKY GRANT OF THE WHITEWASH WAIVER; 09/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: BG Andrew J. Juknelis attends at the 54th Memorial Ceremony for Gen. Douglas MacArthur; 07/05/2018 – Green Giant® Partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to Launch Limited Edition Cans Featuring Patient Artwork; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – AXIS BANK CLARIFICATIONS ON BG TO CERTAIN TELECOM COS; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07; 13/03/2018 – B&G FOODS INC – ELECTION OF MILLS INCREASES SIZE OF CO’S BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS, INCLUDING SEVEN INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.05 TO $2.25; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.31

Cna Financial Corp decreased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 18.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cna Financial Corp sold 5,400 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 2.63%. The Cna Financial Corp holds 24,100 shares with $2.75 million value, down from 29,500 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $10.72B valuation. The stock increased 3.81% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 1.12 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION

Cna Financial Corp increased Cno Finl Group Inc stake by 63,370 shares to 110,159 valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wen Hldg Inc stake by 19,852 shares and now owns 163,499 shares. Gildan Activewear In (NYSE:GIL) was raised too.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 earnings per share, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $356.97 million for 7.51 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Rentals Is Offering Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Company accumulated 10,509 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Pennsylvania invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Selz Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 153,500 shares. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.31% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Edgemoor Inv Advisors Incorporated invested 1.77% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 15,276 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 125,547 shares. Agf Invests reported 367,988 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain holds 22 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,059 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 676,445 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering B\u0026G Foods (NYSE:BGS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. B\u0026G Foods had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27 with “Underperform”.

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable, and frozen food and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The Company’s products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato products, puffed corn and rice snacks, nut clusters, and other specialty products. It has a 7.86 P/E ratio. The firm markets its products under various brands, including Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, Cary's, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Emeril's, Grandma's Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonald's, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, Molly McButter, Mrs.