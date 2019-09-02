BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 5 166.95 N/A -2.68 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Vaccinex Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Vaccinex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Roughly 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.6% are Vaccinex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance while Vaccinex Inc. has 26.21% stronger performance.

On 3 of the 5 factors Vaccinex Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.