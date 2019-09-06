BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 32.40 N/A -2.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BeyondSpring Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. has 11.5 and 11.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BeyondSpring Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, Synlogic Inc.’s potential downside is -15.25% and its average price target is $2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BeyondSpring Inc. and Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 82.8% respectively. BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 77.22%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. was less bearish than Synlogic Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.