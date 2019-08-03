BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

As Biotechnology companies, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 79 751.75 N/A -3.83 0.00

Demonstrates BeyondSpring Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Liquidity

BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. which has a 12.2 Current Ratio and a 12.2 Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BeyondSpring Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $81.33, with potential downside of -17.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend while Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.