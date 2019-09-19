BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 has BeyondSpring Inc. and Genfit SA’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BeyondSpring Inc. and Genfit SA are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s consensus price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 214.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BeyondSpring Inc. and Genfit SA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 0%. Insiders held 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. was less bearish than Genfit SA.

Summary

Genfit SA beats on 3 of the 5 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.