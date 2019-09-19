BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and Genfit SA.
Profitability
Table 2 has BeyondSpring Inc. and Genfit SA’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for BeyondSpring Inc. and Genfit SA are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s consensus price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 214.24%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
BeyondSpring Inc. and Genfit SA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 0%. Insiders held 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. was less bearish than Genfit SA.
Summary
Genfit SA beats on 3 of the 5 factors BeyondSpring Inc.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.