BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

As Biotechnology companies, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.84
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates BeyondSpring Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. Its rival Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BeyondSpring Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 14.8% respectively. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.
|14.37%
|4.79%
|96.86%
|160.76%
|153.72%
|263.95%
For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
