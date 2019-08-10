BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

As Biotechnology companies, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -12.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BeyondSpring Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. Its rival Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BeyondSpring Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 14.8% respectively. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.95% of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 14.37% 4.79% 96.86% 160.76% 153.72% 263.95%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance while Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has 263.95% stronger performance.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.