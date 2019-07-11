BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

We will be contrasting the differences between BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 67.82 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights BeyondSpring Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BeyondSpring Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.6% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares and 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.