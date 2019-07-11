BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

We will be contrasting the differences between BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.42
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|67.82
|N/A
|-0.62
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BeyondSpring Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has BeyondSpring Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|-387%
|-245.8%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 1.6% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares and 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.2%
|-4.27%
|-18.84%
|-17.93%
|-48.98%
|-21.65%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|18.16%
|1.89%
|-13.6%
|-26.33%
|-8.47%
|-13.6%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than BeyondSpring Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
