BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

We are comparing BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights BeyondSpring Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BeyondSpring Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Liquidity

BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Cassava Sciences Inc. which has a 21.4 Current Ratio and a 21.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown BeyondSpring Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, which is potential 145.90% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BeyondSpring Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 37.8%. BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders are 77.22%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.