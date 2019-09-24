BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

We are comparing BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BeyondSpring Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us BeyondSpring Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-32.7%
Liquidity
BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Cassava Sciences Inc. which has a 21.4 Current Ratio and a 21.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown BeyondSpring Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, which is potential 145.90% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
BeyondSpring Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 37.8%. BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders are 77.22%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|-2.88%
|8%
|23.85%
|17.39%
|-39.19%
|58.82%
For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance.
Summary
Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors BeyondSpring Inc.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
