BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BeyondSpring Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Applied Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Applied Therapeutics Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.