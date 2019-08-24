BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Both BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.12 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BeyondSpring Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BeyondSpring Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation which has a 10.9 Current Ratio and a 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BeyondSpring Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 55.1%. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.