BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Both BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.12
|N/A
|0.10
|39.39
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BeyondSpring Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BeyondSpring Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
Liquidity
BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation which has a 10.9 Current Ratio and a 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
BeyondSpring Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 55.1%. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-3.98%
|4.32%
|-8.31%
|30.41%
|-5.28%
|55.02%
For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.