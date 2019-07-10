BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.42
|0.00
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|60
|55.91
|N/A
|-6.34
|0.00
Demonstrates BeyondSpring Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides BeyondSpring Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|-387%
|-245.8%
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.4%
|-39.4%
Liquidity
BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.6 Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BeyondSpring Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0
|2
|5
|2.71
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $74.43 consensus target price and a 29.69% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 1.6% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares and 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.2%
|-4.27%
|-18.84%
|-17.93%
|-48.98%
|-21.65%
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|-0.95%
|-13.01%
|14.77%
|20.33%
|-2.33%
|44.57%
For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend while Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.
