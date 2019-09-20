BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BeyondSpring Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BeyondSpring Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 2.82%. BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 77.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has weaker performance than BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.