BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Comparison side by side

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 206.94 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights BeyondSpring Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BeyondSpring Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares and 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 77.22%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.