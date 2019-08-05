BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Comparing side by side

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Liquidity

0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. Its rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. Comparatively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has stronger performance than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors BeyondSpring Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.