BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Comparing side by side

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.12
|0.00
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.12
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-132%
|-86.6%
Liquidity
0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. Its rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. Comparatively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.39%
|-3.67%
|-17.95%
|-32.26%
|-69.2%
|-54.12%
For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has stronger performance than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors BeyondSpring Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
