BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Contrasting side by side

Both BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Liquidity

0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. Its rival Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given BeyondSpring Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 1,023.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 77.22%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has stronger performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.