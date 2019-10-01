BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Contrasting side by side

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|18
|0.00
|8.33M
|-2.12
|0.00
|Pfenex Inc.
|8
|-0.35
|29.19M
|-1.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BeyondSpring Inc. and Pfenex Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us BeyondSpring Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|46,982,515.51%
|0%
|0%
|Pfenex Inc.
|362,608,695.65%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
Liquidity
BeyondSpring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Pfenex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeyondSpring Inc.
|2.07%
|-29.73%
|25.45%
|-6.89%
|-35.04%
|-10.61%
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend while Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Pfenex Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.