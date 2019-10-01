BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Contrasting side by side

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 8.33M -2.12 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 8 -0.35 29.19M -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BeyondSpring Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BeyondSpring Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 46,982,515.51% 0% 0% Pfenex Inc. 362,608,695.65% -48.8% -37.5%

Liquidity

BeyondSpring Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Pfenex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend while Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.