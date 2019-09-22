BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 2.59 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BeyondSpring Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -6.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival PDL BioPharma Inc. is 11 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.7. PDL BioPharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BeyondSpring Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 98.5% respectively. Insiders held 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% PDL BioPharma Inc. -7.99% -6.19% -10% -10% 14.74% -0.69%

For the past year PDL BioPharma Inc. has weaker performance than BeyondSpring Inc.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.