BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Contrasting side by side

Both BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 19.62 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BeyondSpring Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BeyondSpring Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Liquidity

BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BeyondSpring Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 426.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 77.22%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.