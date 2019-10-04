BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Contrasting side by side

Since BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 8.33M -2.12 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 2 0.00 7.39M -6.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BeyondSpring Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 46,745,230.08% 0% 0% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 369,444,583.31% -149.9% -115.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. OncoSec Medical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BeyondSpring Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 2.8% and 17.3% respectively. BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 77.22%. Comparatively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. was less bearish than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.