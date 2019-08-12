BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Novus Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares and 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.