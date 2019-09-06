BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Comparison side by side

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates BeyondSpring Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.2. Meanwhile, Kura Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.8 while its Quick Ratio is 13.8. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BeyondSpring Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kura Oncology Inc.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 41.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. shares and 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance while Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.