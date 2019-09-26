BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BeyondSpring Inc. has 2.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand BeyondSpring Inc. has 77.22% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has BeyondSpring Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting BeyondSpring Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for BeyondSpring Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The potential upside of the competitors is 180.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BeyondSpring Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend while BeyondSpring Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeyondSpring Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. BeyondSpring Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Dividends

BeyondSpring Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors BeyondSpring Inc.’s peers beat BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.