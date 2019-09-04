BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 8.25 N/A -1.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BeyondSpring Inc. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BeyondSpring Inc. and iBio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BeyondSpring Inc. and iBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.8% and 8.1%. 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. was less bearish than iBio Inc.

Summary

BeyondSpring Inc. beats iBio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.